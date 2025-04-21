The San Francisco 49ers said goodbye to a slew of veteran starters during the 2025 NFL offseason, in large part due to an admitted focus on new contracts for other homegrown players. Yet several of those players ripe for extensions, including quarterback Brock Purdy and tight end George Kittle, could skip the team's upcoming voluntary workouts amid ongoing negotiations, according to The Athletic.

No decisions have been made on the part of the players as of Monday afternoon, per Mike Silver, but there is "some uncertainty" within the 49ers regarding the availability of Purdy, Kittle and linebacker Fred Warner for the optional offseason activities. Kittle is the most likely to "hold out" of the voluntary program, Silver reported Monday, as he and the 49ers "remain far apart" in negotiations over a new contract.

Purdy is perhaps the most notable name among the three, given widespread expectations that San Francisco will soon lock up the Pro Bowl quarterback. In fact, Silver reports there's been "some progress toward a multi-year extension" that would pay Purdy more than $50 million per year, making the former seventh-round draft pick one of the 10 highest-paid players at his position. Purdy's attendance could be confirmation of said progress.

Kittle and Warner are both entering the back ends of their respective contracts, with the former approaching the final season of a five-year, $75 million deal and Warner approaching his second-to-last season under contract. Warner is expected to report for voluntary workouts regardless of his status, per Silver, whereas Kittle is seeking longer-term security after eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards for the fourth time in his All-Pro career in 2024.