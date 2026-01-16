The San Francisco 49ers are the biggest underdog of the divisional round, but they'll likely have plenty of confidence going into Saturday's game against the Seahawks and one reason for that is because Brock Purdy has never lost in Seattle.

The 49ers starting quarterback has played in Seattle a total of four times in his career and he's won all four games. That's the most wins without a loss by any road quarterback in NFL history against the Seahawks. There are only three quarterbacks ever who have started at least three games in Seattle and gone undefeated.

Brock Purdy: 4-0 (2022-25)

4-0 (2022-25) Steve Grogan: 3-0 (1980, 1982, 1985)

3-0 (1980, 1982, 1985) Steve Bono: 3-0 (1991, 1995, 1996)

There's a reason this list is so short and that's because Seattle is a tough place to play. Lumen Field is one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL and the Seahawks have historically been pretty dominant there and that includes a 2025 season where Seattle went 6-2 at home. However, one of those two losses came to Purdy. It's hard to say why Purdy has been so good in Seattle, but 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has a theory.

"I think the big thing is that Brock doesn't get rattled," Shanahan said this week. "You can be as loud as you want, they're still probably not going to hear you there. Especially if you're in the gun. And then we know they'll be that much louder this week. But I think it's nothing really rattles Brock. He stays the same."

Let's take a look at how Purdy has performed in Seattle:

Year Purdy's numbers Final score 2022 Purdy goes 17/26 for 217 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT 49ers 21-13 over Seahawks 2023 Purdy goes 21/30 for 209 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT 49ers 31-13 over Seahawks 2024 Purdy goes 18/28 for 255 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT 49ers 36-24 over Seahawks 2025 Purdy goes 26/35 for 277 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT 49ers 17-13 over Seahawks

The 49ers have won Purdy's four starts by an average of 10.5 points per game. Purdy is averaging 240 passing yards per game and he's thrown eight touchdowns compared to just three interceptions. It's also worth mentioning that two of his four wins have come since Mike Macdonald took over as the head coach of the Seahawks.

The 49ers got dominated by the Seahawks in a 13-3 loss back in Week 18, but the offense should look better this week due to the fact that it's getting back one of its most important players: Trent Williams. The three-time All-Pro tackle didn't play in Week 18 and he's a huge difference-maker. Not only will he help in the running game, but Purdy should have a little bit more time to throw. Purdy got sacked three times in Week 18, which was the most sacks he took in a game all season.

One reason Purdy seems to thrive in tough situations is because his demeanor never changes, according to Shanahan.

"As you guys have gotten to know Brock and all the situations, I don't think when you guys talk to him whether he's had a good game at bad game, I don't think he ever seems much different," Shanahan said. "He's always Brock. And you feel that on the sidelines throughout a game. You felt that last week [against the Eagles]. That's what I thought was so impressive, having that interception with like eight minutes to go, we lose the lead and the way he came back and played the next drive after that is the perfect example of that's what I mean by you can kind of see people's character, what type of people they are on the silent tape. And a guy who can act like that on that silent tape describes exactly the type of dude he is."

Purdy's 4-0 record at Lumen Field is one of the best records by any active quarterback at one stadium. Only Patrick Mahomes (6-0 at Allegiant Stadium), Lamar Jackson (5-0 at Paycor Stadium) and Jared Goff (5-0 at State Farm Stadium) have been better.

If Purdy improves his record to 5-0, then the 49ers will be moving on to the NFC title game for the fifth time under Shanahan. San Francisco is a 7.5-point underdog going into Saturday, but they have a coach who's never lost in the divisional round (4-0) and a QB who's never lost in Seattle, so an upset certainly isn't out of the question.