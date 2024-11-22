The San Francisco 49ers have battled injuries to some of their best weapons this season, and that trend continued this week, with quarterback Brock Purdy nursing a shoulder issue ahead of Week 12. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Friday that Brandon Allen will start in place of Purdy for Sunday's game against the Packers. Allen joined the 49ers in 2023 after three seasons backing up Joe Burrow with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Brock Purdy SF • QB • #13 CMP% 66.0 YDs 2613 TD 13 INT 8 YD/Att 8.54 View Profile

Shanahan only revealed Purdy's injury on Monday, a day after the 49ers lost to Seattle, indicating the third-year quarterback was battling soreness. The 2023 NFC champion notably suffered a serious elbow injury in the final game of his rookie campaign, but made 16 starts last year, serving as a beacon of durability.

After being a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Purdy left Thursday's practice early and was not available to the media afterward, though Shanahan suggested later that the signal-caller could still be ready for Sunday's game.

"He was still limited today," Shanahan said Thursday on KNBR 680. "He didn't do as much yesterday but did a little bit more today. He went out there and did a little bit, then went back in about halfway through and rested up. Hopefully [his shoulder] will be feeling great on Sunday."

The coach's comments came after Purdy was not seen in the 49ers' post-practice locker room, despite Thursdays marking his typical weekly media appearances. San Francisco's other quarterbacks -- Allen and Joshua Dobbs -- were also unavailable for questions.

While Shanahan was optimistic about Purdy on Thursday, Purdy was not on the field during the portion of Friday's practice open to the media. It wasn't long after that he was ruled out for Sunday's crucial game in Green Bay.