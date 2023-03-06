In February, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy postponed his elbow surgery to repair his UCL due to ongoing inflammation. The procedure is now scheduled for Wednesday, per NBC Sports. The decision to delay the surgery came at the recommendation of Purdy's doctor, Dr. Keith Meister.

When the surgery was originally delayed, it was reported that the wait will not alter the recovery timeline as the best result for "so-called internal brace surgery" requires all the inflammation to be gone and Purdy's full range of motion back. Purdy and the team will have a better idea of how long his recovery time will be.

The best case scenario is Purdy missing six months, per NBC Sports.

Purdy injured his elbow during the NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He exited the game, but returned when backup Josh Johnson went out as well. When Purdy returned, it was clear he was playing with a serious elbow injury and struggled to throw downfield.

Before getting hurt, Purdy went 5-0 as a starter in the regular season, followed by playoff wins over the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys. The last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft quickly impressed, sporting a 107.3 quarterback rating in the regular season. He showed potential for the future after taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo, who replaced original 49ers starter Trey Lance.