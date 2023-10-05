Despite being the San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback, Brock Purdy still has a living arrangement that some may not expect. In an interview with TODAY, Purdy confirmed he splits rent with a roommate.

Purdy stated that he lives with one of his offensive linemen.

"So he and I are still splitting rent," Purdy said. "I still drive my Toyota Sequoia. Other than that, it's pretty simple."

Purdy is playing on a $870,000 salary in his second season as a member of the 49ers. The former Iowa State star was selected with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, so his salary isn't on the same level as many of his fellow draftees.

However, Purdy's salary is still certainly enough to afford his own place. The rising star could just be trying to save money in the early portion of his career.

It is worth noting that San Francisco has the third-highest cost of living when it comes to cities in the United States, behind only Manhattan and Honolulu. Purdy got engaged over the summer, so it's likely that his wife won't exactly be thrilled with the idea of living with one of Purdy's teammates.

While he wasn't a household name right off the bat, Purdy has carved out a solid start to his NFL career. In four games this season, Purdy is completing 72.3 percent of his passes for 1,019 yards and five touchdowns, while also rushing for two more scores.

One of Purdy's tougher tests will arrive this Sunday when the unbeaten 49ers take on the Dallas Cowboys in a primetime matchup.