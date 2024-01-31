Nick Bosa is in awe of what Brock Purdy is doing. The NFL's reigning Defensive Player of the Year shared that with his quarterback following the San Francisco 49ers' come-from-behind win over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship.

"Bro, the fact that you are doing this blows my mind," Bosa told Purdy in a celebratory 49ers locker room.

"All of us, bro," a smiling Purdy said in response.

If that quote from Purdy wasn't cool enough, what he said when Bosa asked if he expected to be this good really speaks volumes about the player who was the last selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

"Honestly, I could do better bro," Purdy said.

Purdy's mindset appears to be similar to the one Tom Brady had during his legendary career. A former sixth-round pick, Brady didn't let his draft status define him. During his first meeting with Robert Kraft, Brady told him that drafting him was the best decision the Patriots ever made. It's safe to say that Kraft agrees with that statement now.

No, I'm not saying that Purdy will go on and become the next Brady. But Purdy's mindset suggests that he won't be satisfied by what he's already accomplished, and that he will continue to push the limits of his ability.