An NFC West clash is one of the late-afternoon games for Week 11 of the NFL season when the Arizona Cardinals host the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are 6-4 and are coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Rams, while the Cardinals are 3-6 after losing to the Seattle Seahawks. San Francisco won this matchup back in Week 3 by a final score of 16-15.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX. The 49ers are 3-point favorites, according to the latest 49ers vs. Cardinals odds. The over/under for total points scored is 48.5. Before making any 49ers vs. Cardinals picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Where to bet on 49ers vs. Cardinals

Where to watch 49ers vs. Cardinals on Sunday

When: Sunday, Nov. 16

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Follow along: CBS Sports App

49ers vs. Cardinals betting preview

Odds: 49ers -3, over/under 48.5

This was a low-scoring affair back in Week 3, with just 31 points scored. Even with that in mind, each team has played to the Over this year more than the Under, with six of San Francisco's 10 games going Over, and five of Arizona's nine games have as well. The 49ers are 5-5 against the spread, while the Cardinals are 5-4 ATS.

49ers vs. Cardinals SGP

Under 48.5 (-112, DraftKings)

49ers -3 (-108, DraftKings)

49ers first to score (-135, DraftKings)

Final odds: +535 at DraftKings (wager $100 to win $535)

Model's 49ers vs. Cardinals score prediction, picks

The model has the 49ers winning this Week 1 rematch in the majority of simulations, but it does see value in backing the Cardinals on the money line at plus odds as Arizona wins outright in 44% of simulations. The model leans to the Under here, as that hits in nearly 60% of simulations, and this was a very low-scoring game back in Week 3 when both teams were healthier than they are now.

49ers vs. Cardinals score prediction: 49ers 25, Cardinals 22

