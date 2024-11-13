Deommodore Lenoir is staying in San Francisco for the long haul. The veteran cornerback has come to terms on a five-year, $92 million contract with the 49ers, according to NFL Media.

A 2021 fifth-round pick, Lenoir was in the final year of his rookie contract. He broke into the starting lineup in 2022 and has been a mainstay in the 49ers' secondary ever since. Last year, Lenoir set career highs with three interceptions, 10 passes defensed and 84 tackles in 17 games. Through nine games this year, Lenoir has recorded his first career forced fumble in addition to two picks, six passes defended and 53 tackles.

Instead of hitting the open market next offseason, Lenoir will remain in San Francisco for the foreseeable future, much to the delight of 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

"Yeah, DMo's been a stud," Shanahan recently said of his young defensive back. "He is exactly what you want a 49er to play like. He came in his first rookie camp and stood out, got me fined for illegally jamming people too hard and putting it on the internet. So, I always mess with him for that."