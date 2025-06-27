San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir was booked for obstruction of justice in Los Angeles after a traffic stop resulted in his arrest, according to LAPD.

Officers reported double-parked vehicles blocking traffic when they approached Lenoir and another man, and then noticed a gun in a parked vehicle. When police say they asked for the keys to the car, the other suspect threw the keys to Lenoir, who attempted to keep them away from officers as well.

Lenoir was released early Friday. The 49ers have not yet commented.

The 25-year-old Lenoir is a Los Angeles native. He was selected by the 49ers in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Oregon. Over the last two seasons, Lenoir has recorded a total of 169 combined tackles, 19 passes defensed and five interceptions. In November, he signed a five-year, $92 million extension.