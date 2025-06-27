San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir was booked for resisting arrest in Los Angeles after a traffic stop, according to LAPD.

Officers reported double-parked vehicles blocking traffic when they approached Lenoir and another man, and then noticed a gun in a parked vehicle. When police say they asked for the keys to the car, the other suspect threw the keys to Lenoir, who attempted to keep them away from officers as well.

The other person arrested was identified as Marcus Cunningham, who faces a felony charge of possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle. Lenoir was released early Friday. The 49ers later issued a statement saying they are, "aware of the matter ... and are in the process of gathering further information."

The 25-year-old Lenoir is a Los Angeles native. He was selected by the 49ers in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Oregon. Over the last two seasons, Lenoir has recorded a total of 169 combined tackles, 19 passes defensed and five interceptions. In November, he signed a five-year, $92 million extension.