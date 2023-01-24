49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on Monday afternoon and faces allegations of suspicion of domestic violence, according to a news release from San Jose Police Department via the Bay Area News Group.

Officers were called to Omenihu's San Jose home for a report of domestic abuse. A woman who stated that she is Omenihu's girlfriend told responding officers that Omenihu "pushed her to the ground during an argument." While no visible physical injuries were observed, the woman complained of having arm pain as a result of being pushed. She declined medical treatment.

Omenihu, 25, was booked at the Santa Clara County jail and then released after posting bail, according to San Jose police. The results of the ongoing investigation would be presented to the Santa Clara County District Attorney for evaluation of possible charges, according to authorities.

"We are aware of the matter involving Charles Omenihu and are in the process of gathering further information," the 49ers said in a statement.

A five-year veteran, Omenihu is in the middle of his second season with the 49ers after starting his career with the Texans. He made three starts during the 2022 regular season while recording a career-high 4.5 sacks. He had two sacks in the 49ers' win over the Seahawks on Super Wild Card Weekend. Omenihu played 15 snaps in the 49ers' win over the Cowboys in the divisional round and injured his oblique, but was able to return to the game.

The 49ers will play the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.