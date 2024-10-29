On Tuesday, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward announced the death of his 1-year-old daughter, Amani Joy, who passed away Monday after battling heart problems since her birth. Ward posted about his daughter, who would have turned 2 years old in November, on social media, expressing what joy she brought to the family.

The post included a photo of his smiling daughter, who he described as having "true strength and bravery."

"She was the best blessing we could have asked for, and her joyous spirit made us smile from ear to ear," Ward posted. "She taught us to have patience, trust, and a positive outlook on life. She showed us true strength and bravery. She overcame adversity at a young age and was always happy, lighting up every room with her smile. Having the privilege of being her parents and seeing the world through her eyes has changed us for the better. She will forever be daddy's best friend and mommy's little girl. We'll miss you and love you forever, Amani Joy."

The 49ers also released a statement, sharing their condolences to Ward, Amani's mother, Monique, and their family.

"The 49ers family is devastated by the sudden passing of Charvarius Ward's beloved one-year-old daughter, Amani Joy. Amani truly embodied pure happiness and brought joy to all those around her with her sweet demeanor and contagious laugh. We will continue to grieve with Charvarius and Monique, while sending them our love and support during this unimaginable time."

Ward's daughter was born prematurely in November 2023, and underwent open-heart surgery in April. Ward asked for prayers ahead of her procedure.