Defensive end Chase Young will go up against his former team Sunday, but he is not putting any more significance on this game than any other. The San Francisco 49ers are set to face the Washington Commanders in a reunion for Young.

Young will be in his old stomping grounds at FexEdField as the 49ers look to keep their No. 1 spot in the NFC.

When asked about the homecoming, Young did not make a big deal of the occasion.

"It's going to be fun," Young said (via The Associated Press). "At the end of the day, it's just playing ball. What happens between those white lines will determine the outcome."

Young's teammate, Nick Bosa, noted that it will be a big game for the defensive end.

"This week is a huge one for him," Bosa said. "He's already pretty hyped up about it and excited, so we're going to try and play our best game for him."

The 49ers added Young at the trade deadline, giving the Commanders a 2024 third-round pick in return. Young ended up on a significantly better team, as the 49ers enter the game 11-4 and first in the NFC West. The Commanders, meanwhile, are 4-11, last in the NFC East, and already eliminated from the playoffs. The Commanders have won just one game since they lost Young.

Washington is on a six-game losing streak, with its last win a 20-17 victory over the New England Patriots on Nov. 5. Despite its struggles, Young complimented its play.

"They're definitely a team who's going to fight to the end," Young said. "I do know that. So we just got to come out good."

Young currently has 2.5 sacks, one tackle for a loss and 25 quarterback pressures in his seven games with the 49ers.