The San Francisco 49ers reunited college teammates at the trade deadline as they sent a reported conditional third-round pick to the Washington Commanders for pass rusher Chase Young. Nick Bosa and Young, two players selected No. 2 overall in back-to-back drafts, both starred at Ohio State University, and now have a chance to run it back at the next level.

In their first game together as 49ers teammates vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, the two defensive ends met at the quarterback, sacking Trevor Lawrence on a second-and-15. During the process of the quarterback takedown, Bosa ended up with the football, and secured the takeaway for San Francisco.

Check out the play here:

Young is on the final year of his rookie deal, so it remains to be seen if his future is in San Francisco. But the former Commander is very capable of providing some juice for this already-impressive defense.

During their time together in Columbus, Bosa and Young combined for 41.5 tackles for loss and 26.5 sacks.