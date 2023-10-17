San Francisco 49ers stars Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams were held out of Thursday's practice nursing injuries, according to coach Kyle Shanahan. However, each player will have a chance at being available to play in Monday night's game against the Vikings, according to ESPN. Shanahan said McCaffrey had an "encouraging" MRI and is considered day to day.

None of the injuries are considered serious, per the report. McCaffrey left Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns with an oblique injury, while Samuel and Williams suffered shoulder and ankle injuries during the 49ers' first setback of the season. McCaffrey and Williams rarely participate during the week's first practice, so Friday and Saturday's practice statuses will provide a better idea of each players' possible availability for Monday's game.

To say that each player is a significant part of the 49ers'offense would be a pretty big understatement. McCaffrey already has over 700 yards and nine touchdowns this season. Samuel is second on the 49ers in receiving yards and third in rushing. Williams, even at age 35, is considered arguably the NFL's best left tackle.

While they need each player to possibly win the Super Bowl, the 49ers have the depth to get by in the interim. Jordan Mason and Elijah Mitchell are capable fill ins for McCaffrey at running back. Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle are a formidable receiving duo. Lineman Jaylon Moore has made 30 career regular season appearances that includes five starts.

San Francisco (5-1) will look to get back on track Monday a Vikings team that will be without injured star receiver Justin Jefferson.