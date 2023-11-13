Entering Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey had a chance to make history. McCaffrey had scored at least one touchdown in 17 consecutive games and was currently tied for the NFL record along with Baltimore Colts great Lenny Moore.

But while the 49ers did come away with a dominant 34-3 win against the Jaguars, McCaffrey failed to find the end zone despite tallying 95 yards on the ground. Even though McCaffrey fell short of the record, the 49ers star was still able to joke about not setting the record following Sunday's contest.

"Yeah, I suck. Everyone else on the team scored… Except for me," McCaffrey said in a joking manner.

McCaffrey obviously still had a great game as he averaged 5.9 yards-per-carry over the course of the afternoon. The likes of Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and even fullback Kyle Juszczyk scored touchdowns in the win.

Considering that the 49ers were up by four touchdowns in the second half, the game script certainly had a little bit to do with why McCaffrey didn't find paydirt. The team registering long touchdowns left and right also didn't help McCaffrey's cause.

Even though it was a bummer for McCaffrey to fall short of the record, at least he was able to joke about it.