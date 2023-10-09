Being in the same conversation as Emmitt Smith is one of the highest compliments a running back can get, and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is one of the few who can say they belong with Smith in the record books.

McCaffrey tied Smith for the fourth-most games in a row with a touchdown in NFL history, including the postseason. He hit 14 games in a row on a one-yard plunge into the end zone in the second quarter of the 49ers "Sunday Night Football" showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. His score gave the 49ers their second two-score edge of the game, 21-7, just before halftime.

The only players ahead of McCaffrey on the list are Hall of Famers: Buffalo Bills running back O.J. Simpson (15 consecutive games with a touchdown from 1974-1975), Washington running back John Riggins (15 consecutive games from 1982-1983) and Baltimore Colts running back Lenny Moore (17 games from 1963-1964).

The 49ers' three next games are on the road against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, on the road against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7 and home against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8.