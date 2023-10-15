San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has been the NFL's best running back since coming back to the Bay Area after beginning his career with the Carolina Panthers, and the Stanford alum's magnetic draw to the end zone as a 49er has placed him among the all-time greats.

McCaffrey tied two Pro Football Hall of Famers, John Riggins and O.J. Simpson, for the second-most games in a row with a touchdown in NFL history, including the postseason. He hit 15 games in a row on a play-action shovel pass from quarterback Brock Purdy that he took 13 yards for the first score of the game and a 7-0 lead in San Francisco's Week 6 matchup at the Cleveland Browns. Not so coincidentally, McCaffrey's touchdown streak has helped powered the 49ers to a 15-game regular season winning streak, the longest active streak in the NFL and tied for the longest suck streak in team history. San Francisco also had a 15-game regular season winning streak across the 1989 and 1990 seasons when Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Montana was leading them to Super Bowl glory.

Only one Hall of Fame running back stands between McCaffrey and the all-time record: Baltimore Colts running back Lenny Moore (17 games in a row from 1963-1964).

Most Consecutive Games with a Touchdown

Including Postseason

Span Player Consecutive Games With TD 1963-1964 Lenny Moore 17 2022-2023 Christian McCaffrey 15* 1982-1983 John Riggins 15 1974-1975 O.J. Simpson 15 1995 Emmitt Smith 14

* Includes receiving touchdown Sunday at Browns

The 49ers' three next games are on the road against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7, home against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 and then at the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10 following a Week 9 bye.