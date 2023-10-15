San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has been the NFL's best running back since coming back to the Bay Area after beginning his career with the Carolina Panthers, and the Stanford alum's magnetic draw to the end zone as a 49er has placed him among the all-time greats.
McCaffrey tied two Pro Football Hall of Famers, John Riggins and O.J. Simpson, for the second-most games in a row with a touchdown in NFL history, including the postseason. He hit 15 games in a row on a play-action shovel pass from quarterback Brock Purdy that he took 13 yards for the first score of the game and a 7-0 lead in San Francisco's Week 6 matchup at the Cleveland Browns. Not so coincidentally, McCaffrey's touchdown streak has helped powered the 49ers to a 15-game regular season winning streak, the longest active streak in the NFL and tied for the longest suck streak in team history. San Francisco also had a 15-game regular season winning streak across the 1989 and 1990 seasons when Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Montana was leading them to Super Bowl glory.
Only one Hall of Fame running back stands between McCaffrey and the all-time record: Baltimore Colts running back Lenny Moore (17 games in a row from 1963-1964).
Most Consecutive Games with a Touchdown
Including Postseason
|Span
|Player
|Consecutive Games With TD
1963-1964
Lenny Moore
17
2022-2023
Christian McCaffrey
15*
1982-1983
John Riggins
15
1974-1975
O.J. Simpson
15
1995
Emmitt Smith
14
* Includes receiving touchdown Sunday at Browns
The 49ers' three next games are on the road against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7, home against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 and then at the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10 following a Week 9 bye.