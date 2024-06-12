Christian McCaffrey will grace the cover of EA Sports' "Madden NFL 25" as the first San Francisco 49ers player to earn that distinction. While being on the cover of the popular NFL game is an honor, it also comes with the shadow of the fabled "Madden Curse." However, McCaffrey isn't putting any stock into that.

McCaffrey spoke with the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero about becoming the new "Madden" cover athlete, and he was asked about the curse directly. The 49ers superstar dismissed the curse as a "myth" and said he was just thrilled to be this year's cover athlete.

"When I got the call, I wasn't thinking about any curse," McCaffrey said. "I was just excited. I think that stuff is kind of a myth. Whatever happens, happens. I'm excited to be on the cover."

"I'm not superstitious at all about it," he said. "I was so excited, man. This was such an honor. When I first got the call, I was in shock. It's just something that I never thought would happen to me. I just never thought someone would call and tell me I'm on the cover of Madden."

Over the years, there has been some mixed evidence about the "Madden" curse. Some athletes have terrific seasons with no hint of bad fortune at all, but others have had disastrous campaigns after gracing the cover of the iconic game. Having said that, CBS Sports' exploration of the "Madden Curse" found that it might be running out of steam.