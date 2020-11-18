Takk McKinley did not have to wait very long before getting picked up by another NFL team. The 25-year-old pass rusher and former first-round pick was claimed off waivers by the 49ers on Wednesday, a day after he was waived by the Bengals after failing a physical, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

McKinley was claimed off waivers by the Bengals after the Falcons, the team that selected the pass rusher with the 26th overall pick in the 2017 draft, waived him on November 11. He was waived by Atlanta despite shedding over 20 points this past offseason.

"It was a wake-up call," McKinley said of the Falcons declining to pick up his fifth year-option, via the Falcons official website. "It was more motivation, it made me hungry. I'm not saying I wasn't hungry in the past, but I've just got to go prove it."

While he did not start as a rookie, McKinley managed to register six sacks and seven tackles for loss while helping the Falcons advance to the divisional round of the playoffs. He was a part-time starter in 2018, recording seven sacks and seven tackles for loss. And despite becoming a full-time starter in 2019, McKinley tallied just 3.5 sacks in 14 games. He posted a single sack in four games for the Falcons before Atlanta waived him earlier this month.

The main reason why the 49ers are 4-6 heading into their bye week comes down to injuries. San Francisco players currently on the mend include quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle); tight ends George Kittle (foot) and Jordan Reed (ankle/knee); receivers Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Jalen Hurd (knee) and Tavon Austin (knee); running backs Raheem Mostert (ankle), Tevin Coleman (knee) and Jeff Wilson (calf); centers Weston Richburg (knee/shoulder) and Ben Garland (calf); defensive linemen Nick Bosa (knee), Solomon Thomas (knee), Dee Ford (neck/back), Ronald Blair (knee), Julian Taylor (knee) and Ezekiel Ansah (bicep); linebacker Mark Nzeocha (quad); cornerback Richard Sherman (calf); and safety Jaquiski Tartt (groin).

While several of his key players (including Bosa) will not be back this season, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is hoping to have Sherman, Mostert, Samuel and defensive end Arik Armstead (who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday) back for the team's Week 12 showdown against the Rams.

Despite their current predicament, Shanahan still believes that his team has a chance to make the playoffs. He does not, however, buy the notion that the 49ers' struggles this season are related to a possible Super Bowl hangover.

"For me, personally, that was last year," Shanahan said earlier this month, via Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic. "And you go into this year and you expect to be right there because of how we finished last year and the team that we had. But each year is a new year. We know the challenges that we have had. I think there's a number of games that we could've won that we didn't. And I know it doesn't get easier with some of the guys that we lost."