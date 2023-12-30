For much of 2023, Brock Purdy has been a widely heralded MVP candidate. But critics re-emerged after the 49ers quarterback threw four interceptions in a Week 16 loss to the Ravens -- so much so that coach Kyle Shanahan is "exhausted" by questions about it.

"He was great," Shanahan told reporters this week, per NBC Sports, when asked how Purdy has responded to the turnover-riddled defeat. "I think, no offense to you, but I'm so exhausted talking about the interceptions from our last game. ... (It's) been like any other week and like any other play. He goes through each play one at a time and tries to do as best he can."

Purdy's turnovers have come in streaks this year; eight of his 11 interceptions in 2023 have been confined to three games. But Shanahan doesn't believe the QB ever shies away from his mistakes, even amid an MVP-caliber season as a whole.

"He's always going to take responsibility," Shanahan said. "He doesn't just do it because he knows how to talk to the media. That's how he looks at things. He always looks inward first and he genuinely feels that way. Sometimes I think he's too hard on himself in terms of that. Not too hard on himself, that's just how he is. But it's cool that he never shows frustration. I think it's pretty easy for him because I don't think he has a lot of frustration with other people. I think he always looks at what he can do better."

Purdy's four-pick night could certainly affect his chances at capturing the actual MVP award. But Shanahan has a point when downplaying the QB's Week 16 hiccups. In 24 starts through two seasons with San Francisco, the former seventh-round draft pick has gone 16-4, throwing 42 touchdowns compared to just 15 picks, along with a career QB rating of 110.8. A year after helping guide the 49ers to the NFC championship, Purdy is also on track to help San Francisco clinch this year's No. 1 NFC playoff seed.