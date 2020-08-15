Watch Now: 49ers Plan To Add Tavon Austin, J.J. Nelson To WR Corps ( 2:13 )

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is not expecting to have receiver Deebo Samuel in the lineup when his team kicks off the 2020 regular season against the Cardinals. On Saturday, Shanahan offered an update on Samuel, who is less than two months removed from surgery after fracturing his left foot during a workout.

"I think we're hoping for Week 1," Shanahan said. "Not counting on it, but I think that's kind of the area that these injuries usually heal by … Deebo's going to do everything he can to be in shape, which it's hard to be in football shape before you can play football. So, how many practices do we get him in here before Arizona. So that's going to all go into play. I'm hoping for Week 1, but not sure yet. It's a little too early."

The 38th overall pick in the 2019 draft, the 5-foot-11, 214-pound Samuel enjoyed a productive rookie season for the NFC champion 49ers. Last season, Samuel caught 57 passes for 802 yards and three touchdowns in 15 regular season games. He also ran for three touchdowns while averaging 11.4 yards per carry. In the playoffs, Samuel had 16 touches for 229 yards that included 92 total yards in San Francisco's 31-20 loss to Kansas City in Super Bowl LIV.

To help with Samuel's absence, the 49ers signed veteran receivers J.J. Nelson and Tavon Austin. A veteran entering his sixth year, Nelson spent his first four seasons in Arizona before playing with the Raiders in 2019. Austin, the eighth overall pick in the 2013 draft, spent his first five seasons with the Rams before serving as a backup receiver for the Cowboys each of the past two seasons.

"I liked both of them coming out of college," Shanahan said about Nelson and Austin. "We've liked them in all of their (NFL) stops ... We needed to get more guys in just for legs, but the fact that we got two guys in who have the ability to make our roster, who could have roles on this team with both of their skill assets, made me very excited to get them."

Shanahan also spoke highly of rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who caught 65 passes for 1,192 yards and eight touchdowns during his final season at Arizona State.

"I've been real impressed with him, just being around him," Shanahan said of Aiyuk, the 25th overall pick in this year's draft. "He was very impressive on the Zoom meetings, just his attention to detail. Since we've gotten here, just going through these walk-throughs and stuff, you can tell he knows how to practice like a pro. You can tell he comes prepared every day. He's not a guy you have to teach how to act, or teach how important it is to learn this stuff. You can tell he understood that before he got here.

"Since we've been around him, you can tell he's been working. That's why he's further ahead than, I think, other rookies at this time."