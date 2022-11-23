Although DeAndre Hopkins finished with nearly 100 receiving yards on Monday night, 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward definitely didn't come away too impressed with the Cardinals star receiver following San Francisco's 38-10 blowout win over Arizona in Mexico City.

During a radio interview with KNBR, Ward made it clear that he believes that Hopkins is no longer one of the best receivers in the NFL, even if Hopkins thinks he is.

"D-Hop, he think he a tough guy. He think he still one of the best receivers in the league and he really not," Ward said. "He was trying to talk noise and talk hard all game. We not scared of him. He thought we was scared of him. He tried to intimidate us, but forget him, we did our thing. We went out there and got a dub and we did our job."

Ward also added that Hopkins spent most of the game trying to talk trash to the 49ers defense.

"He was just yip-yapping all game, but we don't care about that. We just wanted to win," Ward said.

Not only was Hopkins "yip-yapping," but he also got flagged for taunting in the first half after making a 10-yard catch.

The Cardinals receiver caught nine passes for 91 yards in the game, but the 49ers basically shut him down in the second half. Over the final two quarters, Hopkins caught just two passes for 14 yards. With Hopkins struggling, Ward said the receiver got desperate and started to play dirty.

"He was getting locked up," Ward said. "He was doing some dirty things. He tried to clip me, he grabbed me by the throat. He grabbed my facemask on one play, so I don't respect his game. That's steroid boy."

It's not often that you hear an NFL player throw out an insult like 'steroid boy,' so you know that Ward clearly wasn't happy with the way Hopkins played. Ward's insult was alluding to the fact that Hopkins was suspended six games this year for violating the NFL's PED policy.

Ward will get to see Hopkins again in Week 18 when the 49ers host the Cardinals in their regular-season finale and based on everything the corner has said about Hopkins, there will almost certainly be no love lost in that game.