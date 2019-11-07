49ers could be forced to change kickers in Week 10 after Robbie Gould reportedly suffers injury
The 49ers could have a new kicker on Monday night
The undefeated San Francisco 49ers have been dealing with injuries all season, and it looks like you can add another one to the list.
According to NFL.com, kicker Robbie Gould is dealing with a strained quad that could keep him out of the team's Monday night game against the Seahawks. The injury is such an issue that the 49ers have already signed a kicker to replace Gould in the event that he's unable to play.
To fill in for Gould, the team has brought in Chase McLaughlin, who made his NFL debut in October with the Chargers. The 23-year-old rookie played in a total of four games with Los Angeles this season and hit just 66.7 percent of his field goal attempts (6 of 9) before the team waived him after their regular kicker, Michael Badgley, was healthy enough to return from injury. McLaughlin missed at least one kick in three of his four games with the Chargers and was only 1 of 4 between 40 and 49 yards. However, the rookie was perfect on extra points during his short time in L.A.
The 49ers kicking situation won't be an easy one to walk into for McLaughlin, and that's because it's one of the few units that has been a borderline disaster for the 49ers this season. Going into the season, Robbie Gould was the second-most accurate kicker in NFL history, but he has since fallen to fourth after going just 13 of 20 on field goals through the first nine weeks of the years.
Although Gould has been struggling, it's hard to blame him for the misses. Not only do the 49ers have a rookie holder in Australian punter Mitch Wishnowsky, but they've also gone through three different long snappers this year -- Garrison Sanborn Colin Holba Jon Condo -- and they'll likely be starting a fourth (Kyle Nelson) on Monday.
Basically, the 49ers kicking situation will be one to watch if the game is close.
As for Gould, he joins a long line of 49ers starters who have bene injured this season: Right tackle Mike McGlinchey, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and left tackle Joe Staley have all missed time due to injury, although all three men are hoping to play on Monday against the Seahawks.
