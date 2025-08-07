After less than two weeks in San Francisco, Eli Apple's time with the 49ers is already over. The cornerback was released on Thursday in a somewhat surprising move, but only because of how quickly it happened.

Apple originally signed with the 49ers on July 28 and he lasted just 10 days with the team before being cut. Apple was only on the roster for all of six training camp practices before the 49ers made the move to dump him. The cornerback, who turns 30 on Saturday, did struggle some during his time with the team. During one practice over the weekend, Apple was flagged for pass interference and he also gave up a 15-yard pass from Mac Jones to Terique Owens, according to NBC Sports Bay Area.

If Apple had made the 49ers roster, San Francisco would have been the fourth team that he's played for over the past four seasons. The former first-round pick, who was selected 10th overall by the New York Giants in 2016, is now looking to latch on with another team so he can continue his career.

Since being drafted by the Giants, Apple has played for six different teams. Last season, he signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in October and ended up playing in four games with them.

The most successful stint of Apple's career probably came during his two seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. Not only did Apple start 30 games for them over a two-year span, but he was also one of the Bengals' starting corners in Super Bowl LVI. That was Apple's final game with the Bengals and in the two years since then, he's only started a total of four NFL games, which all came in 2023 with the Miami Dolphins.