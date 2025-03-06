One might think a San Francisco 49ers defensive back would be happy about the idea of Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf leaving the NFC West. However, Deommodore Lenoir was disappointed to hear Metcalf requested a trade out of Seattle.

Following the news of Metcalf's trade request, Lenoir hopped on Instagram live and said he was "lowkey mad" when he found out the star receiver might be done with the Seahawks. That's because, according to Lenoir, Jaxon Smith-Njigba just isn't as much fun to play against.

"Y'all cannot let DK leave," Lenoir said. "Y'all can't do that. How I'm gonna have fun out there? Njigba, he be crying all day. That's all he do is cry. 'Ref, he's holding. He's holding ref. Oh no, don't hurt me.' Bro, I'm not worried about JSN. I'm not. He know that."

Lenoir said Metcalf is a rare type of receiver who enjoys a physical battle.

"I like going against you because you're the only receiver that's gonna be out there really on that time," Lenoir said. "You're gonna come try to hit somebody in the face. Then I gotta show you I ain't no buster and hit you back. Then we just going at it."

2025 NFL offseason: Best landing spots for Davante Adams, DK Metcalf, other veteran wideouts now available Bryan DeArdo

There is one specific scenario in which Lenoir would be glad to see Metcalf leave the Seahawks.

"We can't let you leave," Lenoir added. "Unless you want to be a Niner, that's the only way."

Metcalf against the 49ers' secondary is always an intense matchup with both sides winning a few rounds. In 12 games against San Francisco, Metcalf is averaging 62.5 yards per game with five total touchdowns.

Unfortunately for Lenoir and football fans in general, that matchup might occur much less often if Metcalf is traded.