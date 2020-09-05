The 49ers are activating Deebo Samuel from their non-football injury list, according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner. While his status for the 49ers' Week 1 game against the Cardinals is still up in the air, Samuel, who is less than three months removed from surgery to repair a fractured foot, is now eligible to play if he is healthy enough to do so. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said that he is hopeful that Samuel and rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who pulled his hamstring late last month, will be able to practice next week.

The 38th overall pick in the 2019 draft, the 5-foot-11, 214-pound Samuel enjoyed a productive rookie season for the NFC champion 49ers. Last season, Samuel caught 57 passes for 802 yards and three touchdowns in 15 regular season games. He also ran for three touchdowns while averaging 11.4 yards per carry. In the playoffs, Samuel had 16 touches for 229 yards that included 92 total yards in San Francisco's 31-20 loss to Kansas City in Super Bowl LIV.

While Samuel is expected to be the 49ers' top receiver, the team also has high hopes for Aiyuk, who caught 65 passes for 1,192 yards and eight touchdowns during his final season at Arizona State.

"I've been real impressed with him, just being around him," Shanahan recently said of Aiyuk, the 25th overall pick in this year's draft. "He was very impressive on the Zoom meetings, just his attention to detail. Since we've gotten here, just going through these walk-throughs and stuff, you can tell he knows how to practice like a pro. You can tell he comes prepared every day. He's not a guy you have to teach how to act, or teach how important it is to learn this stuff. You can tell he understood that before he got here.

"Since we've been around him, you can tell he's been working. That's why he's further ahead than, I think, other rookies at this time."

The 49ers have had a slew of injuries at receiver this offseason. Jalen Hurd, a third-round pick in the 2019, will miss his second consecutive season after suffering a torn ACL during training camp. Tavon Austin was recently placed on injured reserve after sustaining a knee injury. J.J. Nelson, who was recently signed by the 49ers, has missed time with a knee injury. Richie James, a three-year veteran, was recently activated after dealing with a broken wrist.