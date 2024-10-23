San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel fell ill prior to the team's Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, and he played just four offensive snaps in the eventual 28-18 loss. Samuel was seen on the sideline with an oxygen mask, and 24 hours later, he's still under the weather.

On Monday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Samuel has an illness that's "pneumonia-like" and that he has fluid in his lungs. Shanahan confirmed Samuel had pneumonia and provided a positive update on Wednesday, via ESPN, saying he is already back to work at the team facility.

"He's out of the hospital. He got in here yesterday, doing better than you'd expect with that stuff, and we'll see how he goes throughout the week," Shanahan said on Wednesday.

The 49ers are set to host the Dallas Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football" this week, and will already be without wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who tore his ACL and MCL vs. Kansas City. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings missed Sunday due to a hip injury, while tight end George Kittle is day-to-day with a sprained foot. Shanahan had a short and sweet answer on Wednesday when asked if Samuel has a chance to play in Week 8.

"Yes," he said.

Samuel has caught 20 passes for 335 yards and one touchdown this season. He's also rushed 19 times for 51 yards and another score. Samuel had a massive 117-yard performance against the rival Seattle Seahawks on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 6, but he's now battling some respiratory issues that could affect his availability for Week 8.