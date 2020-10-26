The San Francisco 49ers have been decimated by injuries pretty much all season. And now they'll have to deal with yet another one. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's victory over the New England Patriots, and according to a report from The Athletic's David Lombardi, Samuel will most likely miss the team's next two games against the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers.

Samuel already missed the 49ers' first three games of the season after suffering a Jones fracture in his foot over the summer and beginning the season on injured reserve. He returned in a limited capacity in Week 4 but quickly ramped up to full speed, once again showing the dynamism that made him such a fantastic playmaker during his rookie season.

While playing only 183 snaps in Weeks 4 through 7, Samuel totaled 16 receptions for 185 yards and a touchdown, as well as six carries for 14 yards. He caught 57 passes for 802 yards and three touchdowns last year, to go along with 159 yards and three scores on his 14 rushes. During San Francisco's playoff run, he turned 16 touches into 229 total yards. He looked like the team's No. 1 receiver coming into the season, but injuries have thus far kept him off the field for more than half of the team's snaps.

With Samuel sidelined once again, the 49ers will presumably run much of their pass offense through tight end George Kittle and rookie wideout Brandon Aiyuk. Aiyuk, much like Samuel, is likely to be featured in the run game as well -- especially with Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman both on injured reserve, and Jeff Wilson Jr. likely to join them on the sideline after suffering an injury of his own during Sunday's win.

The 49ers have done well to win back to back games and rebound from their 2-3 start, but they have an extremely tough upcoming schedule with games against the Seahawks, Packers, and Saints before they take their bye in Week 11. With injuries on both offense and defense, it may be tough for the team to continue keeping pace in the NFC West, which looks a whole lot like the best division in football.