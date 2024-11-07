Deebo Samuel received an unexpected phone call on Tuesday morning, mere hours before the NFL's trade deadline. The call came from 49ers general manager John Lynch and, given the person calling and the fact that it was trade deadline day, the 49ers receiver was preparing for the worst.

Samuel, who was at the center of trade rumors earlier this year, thought that Lynch was calling to inform him that he was indeed traded. That didn't turn out to be the case, much to Samuel's delight and relief. Samuel was on his way to shoot a commercial when Lynch called.

"I'm looking at my phone, I'm like, yo, why he is calling me right now?" Samuel recently told Bleacher Report. "I answered the phone, he's like, 'Yeah man, my daughter is going to be the one running that commercial that you're doing today.'"

Samuel thinks that Lynch simply wasn't considering when he was calling and that Samuel was possibly worried about being traded. That being said, the call definitely caught Samuel off guard.

"It definitely was crazy," Samuel said.

Instead of being traded, Samuel will look to help the 4-4 49ers get back on track. Samuel, who exited the 49ers' most recent game with a rib injury, was limited during Wednesday's practice. He is hoping to be back on the field for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 49ers are also hoping to have Christian McCaffrey back in the fold as the All-Pro running back has yet to play this season. McCaffrey experienced "no pain" during Wednesday's practice, according to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.