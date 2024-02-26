The reigning NFC champion San Francisco 49ers are in the market for a new defensive coordinator after Kyle Shanahan fired Steve Wilks, following the Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Shanahan said that Wilks just wasn't the right fit, so the 49ers are interviewing potential replacements they hope can get them over the hump.

Per NBC Sports Bay Area, Shanahan has completed interviews with former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, 49ers defensive passing game specialist Nick Sorensen and an interview with 49ers defensive backs coach Daniel Bullocks has been scheduled. NBC Sports Bay Area reports the 49ers are likely to interview at least two other candidates later in the week.

Staley served as the head coach of the Chargers from 2021-23, and he was fired this past December. In all, Staley went 24-24, and 0-1 in the postseason. Staley previously worked as the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, and served as an outside linebackers coach for the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos. His Rams finished No. 1 in yards allowed per game during his one season as DC in 2020, but his Chargers defenses never finished better than 20th during his three years as lead man.

Sorensen is a former NFL defensive back who played 10 seasons with the St. Louis Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns. After his playing days were over, Sorensen jumped into coaching, and served as an assistant special teams coach/defensive backs coach with the Seattle Seahawks, special teams coordinator with the Jaguars and defensive assistant/pass game coordinator with the 49ers. He has been with San Francisco for two seasons now.

As for Bullocks, he's worked with the 49ers for seven seasons now as a defensive backs coach and safeties coach. The former second-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2006 also worked with defensive backs in Jacksonville, and at Northern Iowa as well as Eastern Michigan. Bullocks turns 41 later this week, and is the youngest of Shanahan's three known candidates.