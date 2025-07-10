San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor DUI charge stemming from his November arrest, according to The Orange County Register. He was sentenced to 36 months of probation and ordered to pay a fine of $390.

Robinson's attorney, Jacqueline Sparagna, told The Orange County Register that Robinson's other charges of driving with a 0.08% blood alcohol content or higher and driving without a valid license were dismissed.

Robinson was initially charged with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol in January. At the time of his arrest, Robinson was stopped by law enforcement after he was allegedly driving over 100 mph in an area not far from the Los Angeles Rams' practice facility. Upon questioning by authorities, Robinson is said to have shown signs of being intoxicated.

The 30-year-old Robinson still played in Los Angeles' NFL playoff games against the Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles. He had three catches for 74 yards against the Eagles.

Robinson, who started all 17 games for the Rams last season and finished with a career-high 505 yards receiving, signed a two-year contract worth $9.5 million with San Francisco in March. He could still be fined or suspended during the 2025 season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.