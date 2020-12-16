The San Francisco 49ers have lost five of their last six games and now sit firmly at the cellar of the NFC West at 5-8. With three games remaining in the 2020 NFL season, however, they could be welcoming back one of their top players in George Kittle. The 49ers announced Wednesday they have designated the Pro Bowl tight end to return from injured reserve, opening a 21-day practice window for the star pass catcher ahead of Sunday's Week 15 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

Kittle, who prior to the season became the highest-paid tight end in the league, has not played since Week 8 as a result of a broken bone in his foot. The two-time Pro Bowler, who also sat out Weeks 2-3 because of a knee issue, has yet to be officially activated to San Francisco's roster. The Niners have until Jan. 6 to do so, but unless they make the playoffs, they'll have to move him to the active roster before Jan. 3 if they want him to play again this year. The team closes 2020 against the Cowboys, Cardinals and Seahawks.

One of several big-name starters to miss extended time this year, Kittle remained one of the NFL's most productive tight ends prior to landing on IR. In six games, he hauled in 37 passes for 474 yards and two touchdowns, catching 75 percent of his targets. He came into 2020 looking to log a third straight 1,000-yard receiving campaign, and signed a five-year, $75 million contract in August.