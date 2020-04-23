49ers draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, San Francisco's Round 1 selections
Keep track of exactly who the 49ers are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft
The 49ers are one of a handful of teams to own two picks in the first round entering draft day, but because they don't have any other picks before Round 5, there has been plenty of speculation they'll be looking to move down on Thursday. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.
You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time, and you'll also be able to watch CBS Sports HQ's live analysis as the draft unfolds throughout the weekend.
San Francisco 49ers 2020 draft picks tracker
|Round
|Overall
|Player Selected
|Grade
|1
|13*
|
|
|1
|31
|
|
|5
|156*
|
|
|5
|176
|
|
|6
|210
|
|
|7
|217*
|
|
|7
|245
|
|
* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick
San Francisco 49ers 2020 draft trade notes
- No. 13 acquired from Colts as part of DeForest Buckner trade
- No. 156 acquired from Broncos as part of Emmanuel Sanders trade
- No. 217 acquired from Lions as part of Eli Harold trade
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
2020 NFL Draft: Ranking the RBs' skills
Let's rank the top seven running back prospects by the skills most vital to the position
-
2020 NFL Draft Grades: Round 6
Chris Trapasso grades the third day of the 2020 NFL Draft
-
2020 NFL Draft Grades: Round 7
Chris Trapasso grades the third day of the 2020 NFL Draft
-
NFL Draft trade tracker: All the details
Find out the details of every draft day trade right here
-
2020 NFL Draft Grades: Round 4
Chris Trapasso grades the third day of the 2020 NFL Draft
-
2020 NFL Draft Grades: Round 5
Chris Trapasso grades the third day of the 2020 NFL Draft
-
2020 NFL Draft: Live updates, analysis
CBS Sports is bringing you live updates and analysis as the 2020 NFL Draft unfolds on Thursday...
-
Key takeaways from Gronkowski presser
After Tuesday's shocking trade to Tampa, Rob Gronkowski spoke for the first time as a member...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game