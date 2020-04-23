49ers draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, San Francisco's Round 1 selections

Keep track of exactly who the 49ers are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft

The 49ers are one of a handful of teams to own two picks in the first round entering draft day, but because they don't have any other picks before Round 5, there has been plenty of speculation they'll be looking to move down on Thursday. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

San Francisco 49ers 2020 draft picks tracker

RoundOverallPlayer SelectedGrade
1 13*

1 31

5 156*

5 176

6 210

7 217*

7 245

* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick

San Francisco 49ers 2020 draft trade notes

  • No. 13 acquired from Colts as part of DeForest Buckner trade
  • No. 156 acquired from Broncos as part of Emmanuel Sanders trade
  • No. 217 acquired from Lions as part of Eli Harold trade

