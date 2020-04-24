49ers draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, San Francisco's Round 2-3 selections

Keep track of exactly who the 49ers are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft

The 49ers made a pair of trades in Round 1 of the NFL Draft, moving back one spot before selecting Javon Kinlaw, then using that extra acquired pick as part of a deal to move up late in the first round for receiver Brandon Aiyuk. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

San Francisco 49ers 2020 draft picks tracker

RoundOverallPlayer SelectedGrade
1 14* DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina B-
1 25* WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State B+
5 156*

6 210

7 217*

7 245

* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick

San Francisco 49ers 2020 draft trade notes

  • No. 14 acquired from Buccaneers as part of draft-day trade
  • No. 25 acquired from Vikings as part of draft-day trade
  • No. 156 acquired from Broncos as part of Emmanuel Sanders trade
  • No. 217 acquired from Lions as part of Eli Harold trade

