49ers draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, San Francisco's Round 4-7 selections

The 49ers made a pair of trades in Round 1 of the NFL Draft, moving back one spot before selecting Javon Kinlaw, then using that extra acquired pick as part of a deal to move up late in the first round for receiver Brandon Aiyuk. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

San Francisco 49ers 2020 draft picks tracker

Round Overall Player Selected Grade 1 14* DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina B- 1 25* WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State B+ 5 156*



6 210



7 217*



7 245





* Acquired via trade

^ Compensatory pick

San Francisco 49ers 2020 draft trade notes