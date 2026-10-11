Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers has been one of the best rivalries the NFL has had to offer in recent years, but things went a bit too far during the second quarter of their Week 5 matchup.

49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw drew a flag for a late hit on Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold along the Seattle sideline. He was then confronted by several Seahawks players, including linebacker Ernest Jones. During the confrontation, Greenlaw head-butted the helmetless Jones, which led to his ejection.

Check out what happened here:

Greenlaw is one of the 49ers' best players on defense, and entered this matchup ranked second on the team in tackles with 34. He's also their emotional leader. That was on full display during San Francisco's Week 4 victory against the Denver Broncos last Sunday, when he confronted his former head coach Sean Payton, telling him to "Get the f--k off the field." He was also fined $11,941 by the league for taunting the Broncos' bench.

"He was fired up all week," George Kittle said of Greenlaw last Sunday. "I think you could've asked anybody who played with Dre Greenlaw for his first four or five years he was here, I think 90% of the roster would say that he was their favorite teammate."

As evidenced by Sunday, sometimes that emotion can have unwanted ramifications. Greenlaw received a one-game suspension last season when he ran after an official and jawed at them following a game-winning field goal. Officials have also ejected him twice in previous games. Greenlaw was kicked out of a game in 2022 following a helmet-to-helmet hit on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, and then during the 2022 playoffs, when he famously got into an altercation with Philadelphia Eagles head of security Dom DiSandro.