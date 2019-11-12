49ers' Emmanuel Sanders exits 'Monday Night Football' early with rib injury, will not return
The veteran receiver has been a reliable addition to San Francisco's passing attack
The San Francisco 49ers are facing the Seattle Seahawks in a crucial Monday night matchup, but they at least temporarily lost one of their top offensive players, as wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was forced out of the game early with a rib injury.
Acquired via trade in late October, the two-time Pro Bowler hit the locker room just more than 10 minutes before halftime, clutching his side during an incomplete pass from Jimmy Garoppolo. Sanders had logged two catches for 24 yards against Seattle before sustaining the injury, which also appeared to occur before the former Denver Broncos standout was contacted by Seahawks defensive back Jamar Taylor.
The Niners initially ruled Sanders questionable to return to Monday's contest but downgraded the veteran to out early in the second half.
Since joining San Francisco, the 32-year-old wideout has been arguably the most reliable pass target in Kyle Shanahan's offense. Acquired along with a future fifth-round draft pick in exchange for third- and fourth-round picks, he caught four of five targets, including a touchdown, in his Niners debut, then went off for seven catches, 112 yards and a score during San Fran's 28-25 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9.
Rookie Deebo Samuel figures to see a continued uptick in snaps during Sanders' absence.
Follow along here for live updates on the Seahawks-49ers.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Rams lose key starter for the season
The Rams' lost more than a game during Sunday's setback against the Steelers
-
Hooper, Freeman to miss time for Falcons
Atlanta is going to be down some key offensive weapons
-
Dolphins make big decision at QB
The 15-year veteran has led Miami to two straight wins after an 0-7 start
-
Patricia explains Stafford sitting
Matt Patricia is explaining Matthew Stafford's situation
-
49ers activate Celek off PUP list
Jimmy Garoppolo will be without his top target for Monday's game against Seattle
-
Jackson & Harbaugh share special moment
Harbaugh couldn't help but be amazed by what Jackson did on Sunday
-
49ers vs. Seahawks live updates
Two Super Bowl hopefuls duke it out in primetime in Week 10
-
Cook leads Vikings to win in Dallas
Dalvin Cook ran wild, but Jason Garrett and Kellen Moore's offense shooting itself in the foot...