49ers' Emmanuel Sanders scheduled for MRI after leaving 'Monday Night Football' early with rib injury

The San Francisco 49ers offense struggled without wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders on the field. They may be without their newest playmaker for a while longer.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said after Monday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks that Sanders will have a MRI to determine the severity of the rib injury that caused him to leave the game in the second quarter. The 49ers offense had 10 points in their first two possessions with Sanders on the field, but had just two field goals in the 13 possessions without him.

"Emmanuel was out there battling," Shanahan said after the game. "Had that happen with his ribs. He tried to go a few more series longer, but he had to go out."

Acquired via trade in late October, the two-time Pro Bowler hit the locker room just more than 10 minutes before halftime, clutching his side during an incomplete pass from Jimmy Garoppolo. Sanders had logged two catches for 24 yards against Seattle before sustaining the injury, which also appeared to occur before the former Denver Broncos standout was contacted by Seahawks defensive back Jamar Taylor.

The Seahawks handed the Niners their first loss in an OT thriller and there's a lot to go over. Fortunately, Will Brinson, John Breech, Ryan Wilson and Sean Wagner-McGough are here to break down the game, the five most exciting players in the NFL and more. Listen below and subscribe here for daily NFL goodness fired into your eardrums.

The Niners initially ruled Sanders questionable to return to Monday's contest but downgraded the veteran to out early in the second half.

Since joining San Francisco, the 32-year-old wideout has been arguably the most reliable pass target in Kyle Shanahan's offense. Acquired along with a future fifth-round draft pick in exchange for third- and fourth-round picks, he caught four of five targets, including a touchdown, in his Niners debut, then went off for seven catches, 112 yards and a score during San Fran's 28-25 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9.

The 49ers will need to find a solution to their passing game if Sanders is out multiple games. Deebo Samuel had eight catches for 112 yards, but no other player had more than four catches. Having tight end George Kittle, who was out for Monday's game with a knee injury, next week will be a huge boost to the offense.