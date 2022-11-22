No one has ever said that Jimmy Garoppolo is the second coming of Joe Montana. But like Montana, Garoppolo has compiled a gaudy win-loss record as the 49ers' quarterback. Following Monday night's win over the Cardinals, the 49ers improved to 14-0 when Garoppolo doesn't throw an interception, according to NFL Research (h/t NFL Media). That record breaks a team mark Garoppolo previously shared with Montana and Colin Kaepernick, who a decade ago quarterbacked the 49ers to the franchise's sixth NFC title.

Garoppolo set the record in style. He went 20-for-29 with four touchdowns in San Francisco's 38-10 rout. It's Garoppolo's first four touchdown game since he did so on three separate occasions in 2019, the last time the 49ers reached the Super Bowl. It was the third straight game without an interception for Garoppolo, who has 15 touchdowns against just four picks this season.

"I think the past couple weeks we've been putting together some good games," Garoppolo said following Monday night's win. "Today was probably our best full game we put together, but we've got a long way to go, there's some yardage we left out there and even some points we left out there, so it's a nice thing that guys are still hungry."

It may be a stretch to call the 49ers' offense an embarrassment of riches, but it's not much of one. Along with Garoppolo, the 49ers' offense features tight end George Kittle, who caught two touchdowns passes while racking up 84 receiving yards against the Cardinals. Swiss Army knife Christian McCaffrey caught seven passes while compiling 106 all-purpose yards. Deebo Samuel added 94 all-purpose yards on 10 touches. Elijah Mitchell, back in the lineup after missing time with an injury, led the team with 59 rushing yards on just nine carries.

And one can't forget about receiver Brandon Aiyuk, whose only two targets on Monday night resulted in touchdown catches.

"When you have playmakers like we have, it allows you to do everything," Garoppolo said, via The Athletic. "If they try to take away the run, we throw it. If they try to take away the middle of the field, we throw it outside. We have a lot of playmakers on that offense. It makes my job easy having them around."

The skill players are a big part of the success, but 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan also gives credit to the quarterback who simply doesn't lose when he doesn't beat himself.

"I think Jimmy's doing a great job," Shanahan said of his 31-year-old quarterback. "I think Jimmy always has. When Jimmy's been healthy out there, we've had our guys around him, I think he plays at a very high level. And I think he did that today as good as he has. Very fortunate to have him."