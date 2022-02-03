An Oakland, Calif. man has been placed in a medically-induced coma after being found allegedly beaten outside of SoFi Stadium during the NFC Championship Game. According to a report by CBS News, police stated that 40-year old Daniel Luna, 49ers fan, was found in a SoFi Stadium parking lot at approximately 4 p.m. local time, 30 minutes into the game between the Niners and Los Angeles Rams.

According to Inglewood, Calif. police lieutenant Geoffrey Meeks, emergency room workers believe that the victim "suffered from an assault at the stadium to his upper body and facial area," and that his attacker(s) used bodily force but not weapons to assault him.

Despite the fact that Luna was found wearing a 49ers jersey, there was not any immediate information to suggest the victim had been targeted because of his fandom. It is also believed robbery was not a motive, because Luna was found with wearing his watch and with his phone and wallet on him.

Luna, a restaurateur in Oakland, Calif., had flown to Los Angeles to attend the NFC Championship Game alone after other fans who had planned to attend the game with him cancelled their plans. A friend of Luna's told the Los Angeles Times that he usually shared photos of his outings with friends and relatives, but they did not receive the usual pictures on Sunday night.

As of Thursday, suspects in the assault have yet to be identified. In a statement to CBS San Francisco, the 49ers condemned the attack on Luna.

"What happened to Daniel Luna is reprehensible, and we strongly condemn all acts of violence," read the statement. "We know local authorities are conducting a full investigation, and we're here to support them however we can. Our thoughts and prayers go to Mr. Luna, his family, friends, and the medical team providing him care."

Despite a significant presence of 49ers fans at Sofi Stadium, the Rams were able to rally back from a 17-7 deficit to start the fourth quarter and win the NFC Championship Game, 20-17, over their NFC West rivals. The Rams will now play the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.