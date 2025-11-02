The San Francisco 49ers got back into the win column on Sunday, defeating the New York Giants, 34-24. However, they did suffer yet another significant loss.

Late in the fourth quarter, first-round pick defensive end Mykel Williams went down with a right knee injury. Afterwards, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that they fear Williams injured his ACL. A torn ACL would sideline Williams for the remainder of the season.

Williams entered Sunday with 19 tackles, one sack, four tackles for loss and two QB hits in eight games played. This is just the latest hit to a banged-up team that has had to deal with more than its fair share of injuries. San Francisco has already lost its two best defensive starters -- Nick Bosa tore his ACL in Week 3 and linebacker Fred Warner suffered a nasty ankle injury in Week 6. The 49ers also have two other defensive linemen on injured reserve in Yetur Gross-Matos and Tarron Jackson.

Even the defensive linemen not on injured reserve are injured. Bryce Huff missed Sunday's matchup with a hamstring issue, while Sam Okuayinonu (ankle) and Jordan Elliott (ankle) suited up despite being listed as questionable. Alfred Collins (shoulder) and Kalia Davis (hand) were also listed on the injury report this week.

San Francisco has faced the same kind of adversity on the offensive side of the ball, as starting quarterback Brock Purdy has played in just two games this season due to a turf toe injury, tight end George Kittle suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 that landed him on short-term injured reserve, wide receivers Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall have both missed time this season due to injuries, while Brandon Aiyuk is still not ready to suit up after tearing his ACL last October.

Despite the incredible amount of injuries, the 49ers are off to their second 6-3 start in the last three seasons. Players on both sides of the ball have stepped up, from Mac Jones at quarterback to Tatum Bethune at linebacker. Still, one has to wonder how long the 49ers can continue to win games when it's "next man up" every single week. Especially when it comes to the defensive side of the ball.