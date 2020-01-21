49ers file for 'Hot Boyzz' trademark ahead of 2020 Super Bowl, Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence promises legal fight

This might be something that will bring the age-old rivalry between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys forward into 2020 and beyond, although it mostly has nothing to do with the two sides battling between the hashes. Instead, the fight this time might be in a court of law this offseason, and over a nickname created by the Cowboys for their defense in 2018 that was subsequently mirrored by the 49ers one year later, namely the "Hot Boyz" moniker.

The latter is currently preparing to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, but linebacker Kwon Alexander had his attorney draft and file paperwork to officially trademark the nickname. The problem is, DeMarcus Lawrence had already done so, and currently sells merchandise that includes the name and custom logo plastered on the front.

The workaround?

Well, Alexander had his attorney add a "Z" to make it "Hot Boyzz", but Lawrence caught wind of the filing.

And the All-Pro pass rusher has now threatened legal action against Alexander.

"Appreciate everyone keeping me updated on the imposters," Lawrence tweeted. "But please believe my legal team has been monitoring the situation, and has already taken the steps to protect our [one and only 'Hot Boyz' trademark]. [It doesn't] matter how many 'Z's' they put on it."

Not surprisingly, his fellow Cowboys are all-in on Lawrence taking the fight to court, as evidenced in the response from Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith.

Taco Charlton, the Cowboys former first-round pick who now suits up for the Miami Dolphins, coined the football nickname and himself chimed in from South Florida, where Alexander and the 49ers are headed in two weeks.

Just when you think you've seen it all in this league, you're reminded you haven't.

It bears mentioning the name itself actually belongs to a legendary New Orleans rap group from the late 1990s-early 2000s that once featured Lil' Wayne, making all of this a moot point as far as appropriation goes. The irony is Lawrence used a "Z" instead of an "S" to land his trademark, and Alexander is using two "Z's" in an attempt to land his -- using Lawrence's tactics against him -- but time will tell if it actually works (it probably will).

It did for Lawrence, but he's not willing to sit back and hope the Cowboys defensive nickname stays home -- he's lawyering up to make sure it does.

The 49ers will visit the Cowboys next season, by the way, and you can bet this will add fuel to the ...ahem... fire.