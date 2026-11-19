It's time to call off the search, Ponce de León, the San Francisco 49ers have struck gold once again. They've found the Fountain of Youth.

Sometimes all we can do is turn to an old legend to explain how a bunch of geriatrics subdued Father Time and a substation (theory) up to this point. They've raced out to an 8-1 start despite having the oldest (28.4 average age) and most injured (19.7 player games missed due to injury per game) team in the National Football League.

As the 49ers prepare for one of the biggest games of the year vs. the Vikings in Mexico City on Sunday (between scheme gods Kyle Shanahan and Brian Flores), I'm marveling at just how incredible they've been at the midway point.

Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy are in their bag, and Christian McCaffrey is still one of the league's best weapons at age 30, even after a season with 450 touches.

George Kittle is cooking at age 33, less than a year removed from a torn Achilles. Trent Williams (age 38) is still trucking upfield, leading convoys. Purdy-to-Mike-Evans (age 33) was the league's best combo until Evans got hurt. Deebo Samuel (age 30) has even turned back the clock.

Nobody is using the peanut punch like Fred Warner, who just turned 30 on Thursday. Nick Bosa (age 29) is working his way back into form after his calf injury (and last year's torn ACL). It won't be long before trade deadline acquisitions Keenan Allen (34) and DeForest Buckner (32) get in on the act, too.

It's incredible when you consider the injury history of some of those guys. I'm just going to assume doctors replaced some of those broken bones and torn ligaments with some 'Terminator' stuff because they are straight-up bots.

The old guard has stunningly remained intact up to this point. The same can't be said about the rest of the team. The 49ers' entire WR core and defensive line have been wiped out. At one point, the 49ers' top six wideouts entering the year were out: Mike Evans, Ricky Pearsall, De'Zhaun Stribling, Deebo Samuel, Christian Kirk and Demarcus Robinson.

Injuries ravaged the d-line with Nick Bosa, Mykel Williams, Alfred Collins, C.J. West and Gracen Halton out at different times. Kyle Juszczyk, Mike Evans and Dre Greenlaw have notably missed action as well.

The golden era

It's not shocking to see the 49ers playing well, especially given how they persevered last year, but they are taking it to a completely different level this season.

This is the most decorated offense on paper in NFL history. The 49ers have the most combined Pro Bowl selections (48) on offense by any team in NFL history. It's an embarrassment of riches, but it doesn't always translate. San Francisco is certainly cashing in, though, with one of the most efficient offenses in modern history.

They have the highest success rate (55.2%) of any offense in a season this century. Meaning, they keep their offense on schedule, ahead of the chains, better than any unit ever recorded. Overall, they have the most efficient unit, in terms of EPA per play (0.19), since the 2018 Chiefs, when Patrick Mahomes threw for 50 touchdown passes. San Francisco is scoring touchdowns at the third-highest rate (39% of drives) since 2000, behind the 2007 Patriots (who went 16-0 with MVP Tom Brady tossing 50 touchdowns) and the 2020 Packers (with MVP Aaron Rodgers, who had 48 touchdowns and five interceptions).

Brock Purdy has the highest EPA per dropback (0.34) since Lamar Jackson in 2019, his unanimous MVP year.

Amazingly, they are in the company of legends despite having the oldest offense, weighted by playing time, since at least 2010 (30.0).

And the most stunning part is how they are doing it. It's crazy to see their old core look like they are still in their primes. Deebo Samuel was clocked at his fastest speed in two years (20.39 MPH) when he took this hook-and-ladder 80 yards to the house. He made another house call at 19.96 MPH in Dallas last week.

Christian McCaffrey turned Jerry World into a track meet with a 66-yard TD reception to ice the game, where he was clocked at 20.29 MPH. That was his fastest speed in over three years and faster than any Jahmyr Gibbs play this year.

Perhaps the most shocking was George Kittle getting clocked at his fastest speed in seven years earlier this season vs. Denver, nine months removed from his Achilles injury.

See what I'm saying?! They have literally found the Fountain of Youth. They account for five of the longest touchdowns by 30+ year olds this year. Last week, they became the first team ever with three 50-yard scores in a game from 30+ year olds and the first team, regardless of age, with three 65-yard scores since the 2000 "greatest show on turf" Rams.

They are going to obliterate old man records. The 49ers have 30 touchdowns from 30+ year olds this season, putting them on pace for 56! The record is 36 by the 1994 49ers and 2002 Raiders.

They are on pace for 5,028 scrimmage yards from 30-somethings. The only team with 4,000 was the 2002 Raiders (5,016), who were anchored by Jerry Rice and Tim Brown.

The 49ers are responsible for 22% of the league's touchdowns from 30-plus year olds, and no other team has more than 13.

Microsoft CoPilot and SportRadar

They have 555 yards worth of touchdowns from 30-plus-year-olds. No other team has cracked 500 this year, from all players! It's just silly.

If you weighted their age by scrimmage yards only, the only squad in league history older than this 49ers team is the aforementioned early-2000s Raiders.

Oldest team in NFL history weighted by scrimmage yards



Average age 2001 Raiders 32.6 2003 Raiders 32.3 2002 Raiders 32.2 2000 Raiders 30.8 2026 49ers 30.0

We have never seen a team like this

It goes beyond age and scoring. I can confidently say we have never seen a team quite like the 49ers, at least in modern times.

As mentioned off the top, the 49ers are the oldest and most injured team in the league this year.

I looked at every team since 2010, using data from SportRadar, to dive a little deeper.

That's 544 team seasons in that span. The 2026 49ers have the sixth-most games missed due to injury (19.7 per game) and the third-oldest (28.4) roster among those 544 teams. That is why, in the illustration below comparing age and injuries, the 49ers are light years away from all other teams in that span.

They are the only team of the 544 to rank top among the top three in a season in each of the following: Win percentage, oldest team, and most injured team.

Microsoft CoPilot and SportRadar

Will it translate to a Super Bowl?

Those numbers are madness. They defy logic, right? Teams aren't supposed to be this good when they are this old and injured. So can they sustain it and win their first Super Bowl since the 1994 season?

General manager John Lynch addressed the age concerns last week on KNBR's morning show, "Murph & Markus".

"I don't think that's a conscious thing. We're not saying, 'Let's go find every old guy.' I've talked about it a lot, and we really feel [this]," Lynch said. "We think it's a good mix because we have those vets, and it's skewed a little bit. Our long snapper [Jon Weeks] is 40 years old. I don't worry about that. He snaps the football and that's tough to do, and he does it very well. Weeks, Trent Williams, I'll take that. [Williams] defies age and the things. I do think there's some level of, 35 is the new 30.

"These guys are taking such great care of themselves, but I feel really good that we've insulated ourselves with that core group, but then we've got a lot of young contributors. You saw [linebacker Jaden Dugger] with the pick-six, Romello Height, god bless Gracen Halton because that was tough to see him going out. Upton Stout, Renardo Green are young players. We've got young players all over playing integral roles. I think it's a really good mix."

Here's the blueprint they are trying to follow. It's the 1998 Broncos with John Elway, Michael Jordan's "Last Dance" with the 1998 Bulls, and the 2001 Diamondbacks with old horses like Randy Johnson and Curt Schilling. Those are the oldest teams in each respective sport to win titles in modern history.

The Patriots had the oldest team in the league in 2018 when they won their last title with Tom Brady.

It's also been done before, by a Shanahan. The 49ers are the oldest team (28.4) to start 8-1 or better since the 1998 Broncos, coached by Kyle Shanahan's dad, Mike. Those Broncos are the only team older than these 49ers to win a Super Bowl.

So age is not the problem. Old teams can win, and analysis of those 544 seasons since 2010 shows there's even a slight correlation between older teams and more winning.

The 49ers core would have to stay healthy

The key then is the 49ers' health, specifically their aging studs. They've proven they can produce like Hall of Famers in their prime, but can they stay on the field in January and February?

This team is traveling 38,105 miles and crossing 58 time zones (both shattering NFL records) over 17 regular season games. Home-field advantage would be massive for them. Either way, 20 to 21 games when you include playoffs is quite the toll, especially when they are playing in one of the toughest divisions in football and still have games left vs. the Vikings, Seahawks, Giants, Rams and Chiefs.

The 1998 Broncos team had seven Pro Bowlers in their thirties, the most by any team since 1970. None of those seven (John Elway, Ed McCaffrey, Shannon Sharpe, Mark Schlereth, Tony Jones, Bill Romanowski, Steve Atwater) missed a playoff game.

The stars would need to align for San Francisco, too. Up to this point, their core of Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Mike Evans, Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, and Fred Warner have combined to miss just eight games this year (three by Evans, five by Bosa).

How can we trust the 49ers' track record here?

2022 - Brock Purdy tore UCL in NFC title game

2023 - Dre Greenlaw tore Achilles in Super Bowl, Talanoa Hufanga tore ACL

2024 - Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk season-ending injuries

2025 - Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, George Kittle season-ending injuries

Last year, their top six highest-paid players missed 64 games. The year prior, they were ravaged by the most significant injuries to star players the league has ever seen.

Let's drop Evans from the equation because this is his first year with the 49ers. The other six (Purdy, McCaffrey, Kittle, Williams, Bosa, Warner) have all played in 43% of the 49ers games since Purdy made his first career start in 2022. San Francisco is 27-4 in those games and 21-21 in all other games, including playoffs.

They haven't lost with all six playing since the Super Bowl vs. the Chiefs.

49ers since Brock Purdy's first career start including playoffs



Core six all plays All other games Pct of games 43% 57% W-L 27-4 21-21 PPG diff +12.1 -0.5

So if the 49ers core doesn't stay healthy for an entire playoff run, they can kiss a championship goodbye. And the likelihood of them staying on the field seems slim.

However, they've already done something nearly impossible by finding the Fountain of Youth, so we can't discount another miracle. Maybe they will capture the holy grail too, a Super Bowl.