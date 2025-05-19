The San Francisco 49ers lost plenty of talent in free agency, but they have spent the second half of the offseason rewarding some of their best players. First, tight end George Kittle received a four-year, $76.4 million extension, then quarterback Brock Purdy got his long-awaited deal in the form of a five-year, $265 million contract.

Now, linebacker Fred Warner has cashed in.

According to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, Warner has reached an agreement with the 49ers on a three-year, $63 million extension that makes him the highest-paid off-ball linebacker in the NFL. The deal includes a whopping $56.7 million in guaranteed money.

Warner had two more years remaining on his original contract, but his new AAV of $21 million surpasses the $20 million AAV of Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith. This is the second time Warner has signed an extension that made him the highest-paid off-ball linebacker in the league. He is one of two players with four First Team All-Pro selections over the past five seasons, joining Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

Warner has recorded at least 118 combined tackles in all seven of his NFL seasons, and has made three straight Pro Bowls to go along with three straight First Team All-Pro nods. This past season, he didn't miss a single game despite fracturing a bone in his ankle in the Week 4 victory over the New England Patriots.

"It's something I deal with every game," Warner said in November, via ESPN. "I get on that table before every game and get it shot up every single game just to be able to roll. But it's not an excuse. It's just what it is. That's the NFL. You're not going to be healthy. You've got to go out there, you've got to find ways to execute, to play at a high level and to win every single week."

Warner toughed it out and recorded 131 combined tackles, two interceptions, seven passes defensed and tied a career high with four forced fumbles while collecting his typical Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.

In 2023, Warner had what was probably his best NFL season yet with 132 tackles, a carer-high 11 passes defensed, four interceptions and four forced fumbles as the 49ers made it to Super Bowl LVIII. Known for his ability in coverage, Warner has established himself as one of the most versatile defensive playmakers in today's NFL, and the 49ers rewarded him with a historic contract.