The San Francisco 49ers officially announced the signing of six free agents on Monday -- the top pieces being Leonard Floyd and De'Vondre Campbell. Floyd signed a two-year deal with the 49ers while Campbell signed a one-year deal.

Floyd had a strong season with the Buffalo Bills in 2023, finishing with 32 tackles, 19 quarterback hits and 10.5 sacks in 17 games (16 starts). He's had nine-plus sacks in each of the last four years, and 39.5 in that span. Floyd had 41 pressures and a pressure rate of 11.3%, giving the 49ers help on the opposite end of Nick Bosa.

Campbell landed a one-year deal from San Francisco after his release from Green Bay. He had 75 tackles in 11 games with one pass defense as an off-ball linebacker. A former first-team All-Pro (2021), Campbell is slated to be the linebacker next to Fred Warner while Dre Greenlaw is out. Greenlaw suffered a torn left Achilles in the Super Bowl, so the 49ers needed to find a starter at that position.

San Francisco also signed cornerback Chase Lucas, cornerback Isaac Yiadom and offensive lineman Brandon Parker to one-year deals. They also re-signed offensive lineman Jon Feliciano to a one-year deal. Parker started in 33 games over six seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, playing in 59 games. He's played just 14 snaps over the last two seasons, missing all of the 2022 season with a triceps injury.