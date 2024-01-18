San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle cherishes the relationship he has with his 101-year old grandmother, Lucky. In fact, during Wednesday's media availability, Kittle was asked if she'd be attending Saturday's Divisional Round game against the Green Bay Packers.

She has attended Kittle's games in the past, but Kittle stated he wasn't sure if she was going to make it this time around. Still, he expects to hear from her after the game at the very least.

"She always shoots me a text like, 'Hey, good job,'" Kittle said Wednesday. "She watches every game, so just the fact that I have a 101-year-old grandma who still watches everything that I do, it's pretty special."

Many media members were astonished that Kittle's grandmother still can text him. Kittle did reveal that his grandmother only stopped driving a year ago.

"The things you can do in small town Iowa," Kittle said jokingly.

The 49ers earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs after tallying a 12-5 regular-season record. After having a bye in the Wild Card Round, the 49ers now get to take on the Packers, who demolished the Cowboys in one of the more shocking results of the opening weekend of the NFL postseason.