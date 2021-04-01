April Fools' Day is sometimes a scary day for sports fans. Athletes will jokingly announce that they are retiring via social media, and teams will even create fake uniform changes. While we may have become accustomed to these jokes on social media over the years, seeing a photoshop of your favorite player wearing a different uniform will always come as a shock.

On Thursday, San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle did just this by tweeting that he was moving on to his "next chapter," and thanking the 49ers faithful for their support over the years. Along with his statement to the fans, Kittle tweeted a photoshop of himself in a Jacksonville Jaguars uniform.

Check out his tweet, here:

Kittle missed half of the 2020 season due to injury, but recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019. It's pretty interesting that Kittle decided on the Jaguars as his "next team," as they hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and have reason to be excited with Urban Meyer now in charge. Kittle was obviously joking about his change of scenery, but the 49ers have been aggressive with the NFL Draft approaching, and may not be done just yet.

Just last week, the 49ers traded the No. 12 overall pick, a third-round pick in 2022 and two future first-round picks to the Miami Dolphins to move up to No. 3 overall. You have to imagine the 49ers are zeroing in on a quarterback, so Kittle may have someone other than Jimmy Garoppolo throwing him the ball in 2021.