You don't often see football players give their opponents advice, but George Kittle couldn't help himself after Thursday's joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders. The San Francisco 49ers tight end was so taken aback by how the Raiders used Crosby on a particular play that he felt compelled to speak up.

Speaking with reporters after practice, Kittle was generally positive about what he saw from the new-look Raiders under first-year coach Pete Carroll. However, Kittle was puzzled by one play in which Crosby lined up in a four-point stance directly across from him. That dramatically reduced the chances Crosby could blow right past Kittle and blow up the play, and it made life easier for 49ers right tackle Colton McKivitz too.

"I'm not the defensive coordinator for the Raiders, but Maxx Crosby in a four-point stance at six-technique takes a lot of pressure off me and (right tackle Colton McKivitz), where I can just run through his outside shoulder and McKivitz can just eat it up at the second level," Kittle said via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "I'll take that any day of the week."

Kittle also noted he sensed a different energy from the Raiders. He credited Carroll for that change. He just gave one simple not to defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

"They're flying around and celebrating each other," Kittle said. "That's a Pete Carroll team. That's what they do. I like the vibe here. Let Maxx Crosby be Maxx Crosby, and they're going to have a great year."

It's hard to blame Kittle for his bewilderment because very few players are as effective at getting around the edge and wreaking havoc as Crosby. Over the last three seasons, Crosby has totaled 34.5 sacks and 62 tackles for loss. The four-time Pro Bowl defender also led the league in tackles for loss in 2022 and 2023.