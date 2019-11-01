49ers get good news on tight end George Kittle MRI, 'knee is good' per report

The San Francisco 49ers are breathing a sign of relief after seeing the results of All-Pro tight end George Kittle's MRI. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting Kittle's "knee is good" after he left Thursday's win over the Arizona Cardinals with the injury.

Kittle suffered the knee injury on the 49ers' first offensive play when Cardinals defensive end Chandler Jones hit the knee on a running play. Kittle did go to the medical tent, but he played through the pain after he returned on the 49ers' next possession. He played into the fourth quarter before the recurring pain caused him to leave the game.

Kittle still had six catches for 79 yards, including an impressive 30-yard touchdown to close the first quarter. At the beginning of his press conference after the game, Shanahan said Kittle was playing through a knee and ankle injury, which is in addition to the groin injury that has limited him over the past few weeks.

"I know once something happens, you try to push through it as much as you can," Kittle said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. "But there comes a point if I feel like I'm a liability to the team, and I'm not the best man for the job, I definitely have to (leave the game).

"I tried to give my team everything I could, and in the fourth quarter, I really couldn't go anymore."

Kittle will have 11 days to rest up before the 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks on "Monday Night Football." Kittle has started all eight games for the 49ers this season, having 46 catches for 541 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 11.8 yards per catch. He leads the 49ers in catches and yards.