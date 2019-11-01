49ers get good news on tight end George Kittle MRI, 'knee is good' per report
Kittle suffered a knee injury in Thursday's win over the Cardinals which caused him to leave game
The San Francisco 49ers are breathing a sign of relief after seeing the results of All-Pro tight end George Kittle's MRI. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is reporting Kittle's "knee is good" after he left Thursday's win over the Arizona Cardinals with the injury.
Kittle suffered the knee injury on the 49ers' first offensive play when Cardinals defensive end Chandler Jones hit the knee on a running play. Kittle did go to the medical tent, but he played through the pain after he returned on the 49ers' next possession. He played into the fourth quarter before the recurring pain caused him to leave the game.
Kittle still had six catches for 79 yards, including an impressive 30-yard touchdown to close the first quarter. At the beginning of his press conference after the game, Shanahan said Kittle was playing through a knee and ankle injury, which is in addition to the groin injury that has limited him over the past few weeks.
"I know once something happens, you try to push through it as much as you can," Kittle said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. "But there comes a point if I feel like I'm a liability to the team, and I'm not the best man for the job, I definitely have to (leave the game).
"I tried to give my team everything I could, and in the fourth quarter, I really couldn't go anymore."
Kittle will have 11 days to rest up before the 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks on "Monday Night Football." Kittle has started all eight games for the 49ers this season, having 46 catches for 541 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 11.8 yards per catch. He leads the 49ers in catches and yards.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Garoppolo's big Thursday performance
Danny Kanell and Raja Bell weighed in on Garoppolo's Thursday night performance
-
Joe Flacco on IR, out for season
Flacco played just eight games this season for the Broncos, going on IR with a herniated disk...
-
Jets' Adams: Talk with CEO 'went well'
Adams still isn't ready to meet with Adam Gase and Joe Douglas
-
La Canfora's Week 9 picks: Browns cover
Look for Cleveland to feast on Brandon Allen in his first start, plus more Week 9 best bets
-
Alexander out for season with pec injury
The Niners win against the rival Cardinals came at a massive cost in Week 9
-
Newton's foot injury a cautionary tale
Newton's foot injury hasn't made any significant progress as he blows past his initial six-week...
-
49ers defeat Cardinals: Key takeaways
We're bringing you our biggest takeaways of the 49ers' big win over Arizona
-
NFL Trade Deadline: Rumors, updates
Rumors and analysis from Tuesday's NFL trade deadline